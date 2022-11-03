49°F
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2022 - 9:16 am
 
(NDOT)
(NDOT)

A busy Summerlin intersection will be shut down this weekend for what officials call “emergency pavement repairs.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation says a short stretch of West Charleston Boulevard at the 215 Beltway will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Beltway on-ramps and off-ramps at Charleston also will be closed.

“During the closure crews will mill, pave, and restripe Charleston Blvd.,” NDOT said in a press release. “A recent analysis found greater-than-expected pavement deterioration on Charleston” at the Beltway.

Drivers who want to exit the Beltway can do so at Far Hills Avenue to the north or Sahara Avenue to the south, the department said.

Local access to businesses and neighborhoods will still be available during the closure.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

