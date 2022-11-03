Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend

The Nevada Department of Transportation says it needs to conduct “emergency pavement repairs.”

(NDOT)

A busy Summerlin intersection will be shut down this weekend for what officials call “emergency pavement repairs.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation says a short stretch of West Charleston Boulevard at the 215 Beltway will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Beltway on-ramps and off-ramps at Charleston also will be closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT

Saturday, Nov. 5: W. Charleston Blvd. to close at CC-215 (on/off ramps also closed) in @summerlinlv for emergency repairs – 2am to 6pm. More details & detours here: https://t.co/WwGFzytiPP pic.twitter.com/MLyWTmCEjX — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) November 1, 2022

“During the closure crews will mill, pave, and restripe Charleston Blvd.,” NDOT said in a press release. “A recent analysis found greater-than-expected pavement deterioration on Charleston” at the Beltway.

Drivers who want to exit the Beltway can do so at Far Hills Avenue to the north or Sahara Avenue to the south, the department said.

Local access to businesses and neighborhoods will still be available during the closure.

