California man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run in Summerlin

The 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue are seen, on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. A California man, 35-year-old Darrel Redhawk Pingleton, died in a hit-and-run crash near the beltway and Far Hills. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 35-year-old pedestrian from California was killed in last weekend’s hit-and-run crash in Summerlin has been identified by Nevada State Police.

Darrel Redhawk Pingleton, 35, of Alpine died at the scene. The driver of the suspect vehicle remains outstanding.

About 5:55 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash near the 215 Beltway and the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp just north of the the Far Hills Avenue-Summerlin Parkway on-ramp.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown vehicle, believed to be a 2017-2021 Honda Civic, traveling northbound on the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp struck a pedestrian with its right front. Pingleton was walking northbound in the gore area between the two ramps. The driver of this Honda fled the scene and is being sought by law enforcement, spokesman Shawn Haggstrom stated in a news release.

So far this year the Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 27 fatalities. Yearly fatality data is preliminary and may change based on final investigation and coroner reports.

