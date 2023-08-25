97°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

California to open ‘part-time’ lane on southbound I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 12:23 pm
 
Memorial Day traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 on Monday, Ma ...
Memorial Day traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Jean. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California are getting a measure of relief this weekend.

The California Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will open a “part-time” lane on southbound Interstate 15 on Sunday.

The lane, which sits on the right shoulder of I-15 south of the Nevada-California border, will be available every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Caltrans said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.

MOST READ
1
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
2
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
3 ousted at CCSD board meeting; teachers union protests outside
3
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
4
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
5
Killers’ Flowers: ‘It would be an honor to represent our hometown’ in Super Bowl
Killers’ Flowers: ‘It would be an honor to represent our hometown’ in Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Fatal crash investigation underway in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Fatal crash investigation underway in southeast Las Vegas Valley
I-15 to close overnight near the Strip
I-15 to close overnight near the Strip
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash