California to open ‘part-time’ lane on southbound I-15

The lane sits on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border.

Memorial Day traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Jean. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California are getting a measure of relief this weekend.

The California Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will open a “part-time” lane on southbound Interstate 15 on Sunday.

ATTN I-15 CA and NV border commuters. The I-15 Part-Time Lane will open this Sunday, Aug 27 for use. The lane will be available to use every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. #Caltrans8 @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/1cyhMoyHwQ — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 25, 2023

The lane, which sits on the right shoulder of I-15 south of the Nevada-California border, will be available every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Caltrans said.

