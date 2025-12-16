Car crashes into popular downtown Las Vegas taco stand

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road around 7:50 p.m., police said.

A vehicle crashed into a taco stand in downtown Las Vegas on Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road around 7:50 p.m., police said.

Two people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Metro said.

A video posted on Facebook showed the Casa del Sabor taco stand, and a white Ford Mustang being hitched to be towed.

The driver remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment, police stated in a text message.

