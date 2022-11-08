Charleston Boulevard upgrade set for Medical District

A stretch of Charleston Boulevard in the expanding Las Vegas Medical District is set for a $38.5 million road improvement project.

The $38.5 million complete streets project on Charleston between Rancho Drive and Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard is planned to include new pavement, widened sidewalks with trees, median landscaping and irrigation, new signage and striping, dual-arm streetlights, new traffic signals, Intelligent Transportation Systems infrastructure, new water line and storm drain installation, according to city of Las Vegas spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz.

Complete streets are designed to create a safe environment for all road users, including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. They include wider sidewalks, enhanced lighting, landscaping, pavement markings and ADA compliant driveways and sidewalks.

No new travel lanes are being added as part of the project.

The stretch is home to several medical facilities including University Medical Center, Valley Hospital and the recently opened UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine.

The project will also see rehabilitation of sewer main and manholes on Rancho from Oakey Boulevard to Pinto Lane.

The exact timeline for the planned 18-month project has yet to be determined, but work is slated to begin sometime early next year, Kurtz said.

“Traffic lane restrictions will occur on both Rancho and Charleston; however starting locations and anticipated configurations are not yet available,” Kurtz said.

Las Vegas Paving will be the contractor on the project, which is funded by the Regional Transportation Commission and the city of Las Vegas.

