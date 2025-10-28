Chinatown set for pedestrian safety upgrade on Spring Mountain Road

Crews began work on the new crosswalk on Spring Mountain just east of Arville Street that will connect Chinatown and Shanghai plazas, one of the busiest areas in the Chinatown area, Clark County announced.

Motorists navigate on Spring Mountain Road near Chinatown on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye

Chinatown is set for a pedestrian safety upgrade thanks to an under-construction crossing at Spring Mountain Road.

Crews began work on the new crosswalk on Spring Mountain just east of Arville Street that will connect Chinatown and Shanghai plazas, one of the busiest areas in the Chinatown area, Clark County announced on Monday.

The new crossing is the first phase of improvements planned for Spring Mountain Road in the area to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility and connectivity in Chinatown.

Key features of the new pedestrian crossing include:

— Flashing beacons that are activated by pedestrians to alert drivers when the crosswalk is in use.

— Thermoplastic crosswalk markings that are highly visible for increased daytime and nighttime visibility.

— Dedicated lighting that’s focused on the crossing to enhance visibility during the night.

— Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps and signage to include accessibility for all road users.

— A ruby red pedestrian signal pole, that was designed to fit in with Chinatown’s cultural aesthetic.

“This crossing represents a major step toward a safer and more connected Chinatown,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said in a statement. “For years, residents, business owners, and visitors have asked for safer ways to move between these two vibrant plazas. I’m proud to see this project moving forward as part of our ongoing efforts to create a walkable, welcoming, and culturally distinct corridor.”

Work hours are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with completion planned to occur within 45 working days.

Road users should expect lane restrictions, sidewalk detours and limited access to driveways at various times during the project. There may also be 24-hour lane restrictions in some areas.

Future phases of the project include repaving portions of Spring Mountain Road and removing one lane of westbound traffic between Interstate 15 and Valley View Boulevard to allow for wider sidewalks to be built along the corridor.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.