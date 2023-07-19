City Council OKs expansion of Boring Company’s Vegas Loop

The Elon Musk-owned Boring Company now plans to build out an underground transportation system in Las Vegas featuring 81 stations and 68 miles of total tunnels, after an expansion approval.

A Tesla is navigated from the West Hall to Central Hall in the Boring Company's Convention Center Loop World in 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the Boring Co.’s plan to expand the system in the city’s jurisdiction, mainly downtown.

That addition brings the number of stations to be located within the city’s boundaries to 21. The remaining 60 would be located in Clark County’s jurisdiction, where the Boring Co.’s expansion in May was previously approved.

The county’s portion of the system is mainly comprised of the area in-and-around the Strip, UNLV and Allegiant Stadium.

The Vegas Loop is a point-to-point transportation system that moves passengers in Tesla model vehicles in a series of tunnels.

“It’s not like a subway where you stop at a bunch of stops along the way,” said attorney Stephanie Allen, of law firm Kaempfer Crowell, who spoke on Boring Company’s behalf. “It goes directly from Point A to Point B and saves a lot of time in doing so.”

The only portion of the Vegas Loop in operation is centered on the Las Vegas Convention Center. There are three stations between three main expo halls at the facility, with an offshoot to Resorts World also open. Two other links to the convention center are in the construction phase. One to the Encore and the other to the Westgate.

The convention center loop has been operational for about two years and has seen 1.2 million passengers over that span. The highest daily capacity of the system during that time is 32,000 riders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

