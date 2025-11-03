City of Las Vegas updates parking rates, expands popular lunch spot parking

71°F
November 3, 2025 - 10:23 am
 

The city of Las Vegas raised the price of on-street parking by $1 an hour at city-managed facilities, according to a news release.

The change, which took effect Oct. 13, is the first change in parking fees since 2019 and followed a market-rate analysis of city-managed facilities, according to the city. It said that, even with the change, market rates remain below market averages.

As a result of the increase, parking prices at city meters will vary between $2 and $4 an hour, depending on location.

Parking fees also went up by $1 an hour at downtown surface parking lots operated by the city but owned by various property owners. Parking at rates at those lots are now between $2 and $6 an hour, though the city said most surface lots will be between $2 to $4 an hour.

Monthly permit rates also will be adjusted for city-operated garages and select parking lots, beginning with November’s billing cycle.

The city also expanded the free Lunch Spot on-street parking program in the 18B Las Vegas Arts District starting Oct. 13, adding an extra hour so motorists may park for free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 18b Arts District Association later released a letter expressing concern about the expansion of hours.

18b Arts District Open Letter to the City 2025 by Tony Garcia

For more information on parking locations, monthly permits, citation payments and First Friday parking, please visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/parking.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

