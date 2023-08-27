104°F
Closures at U.S. 95 and MLK Boulevard because of police activity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police activity has shut down some roads and ramps in the area of the downtown Spaghetti Bowl, where several highways meet, in central Las Vegas.

U.S. Highway 95 and Martin Luther King Boulevard off ramps were closed, as is MLK Boulevard in both directions, because of police activity, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said Sunday.

In a post on X just after noon Sunday, the state police said to avoid the area.

“We will update when the roadway opens,” police said in the X post.

It wasn’t yet clear what was happening there.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

