Closures at U.S. 95 and MLK Boulevard because of police activity

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol announced the closures just after noon Sunday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police activity has shut down some roads and ramps in the area of the downtown Spaghetti Bowl, where several highways meet, in central Las Vegas.

U.S. Highway 95 and Martin Luther King Boulevard off ramps were closed, as is MLK Boulevard in both directions, because of police activity, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said Sunday.

In a post on X just after noon Sunday, the state police said to avoid the area.

“We will update when the roadway opens,” police said in the X post.

#PoliceActivity #RoadClosure US95/MLK Blvd off ramps and MLK Blvd both directions is currently shut down due to police activity. Avoid the area. We will update when the roadway opens. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 27, 2023

It wasn’t yet clear what was happening there.

