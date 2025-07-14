110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Commercial vehicle fire on I-15 near Baker

A fire shuts down the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., on Monday, July 14, ...
A fire shuts down the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Sarah Fang)
More Stories
Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony speaks about the commitment to projects like the completion of the ...
Push to remove HOV lanes from Las Vegas Valley drives forward
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area entrance on August 22, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Ve ...
Motorcyclist, 30, dies in Red Rock Canyon crash
215 to see weeks of lane, ramp closures near Las Vegas airport
Las Vegas police want help to solve hit-and-run that killed woman, 81
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2025 - 3:59 pm
 

A commercial vehicle caught fire on Interstate 15, causing all northbound lanes to close near mile marker 133, just south of Baker, California, according to a post on X by California Highway Patrol Barstow.

All motorists heading north are being rerouted south at Zzyzx Road as fire crews estimate at least 3 hours before containment of the fire, according to CHP Barstow’s X post. All southbound lanes are open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES