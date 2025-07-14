Commercial vehicle fire on I-15 near Baker

A commercial vehicle caught fire on Interstate 15, causing all northbound lanes to close near mile marker 133, just south of Baker, California, according to a post on X by California Highway Patrol Barstow.

A fire shuts down the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Sarah Fang)

**I-15 TEMPORARY CLOSURE** All NB lanes of I-15 near mile marker 133, south of Baker are currently closed due to a commercial vehicle fire. All NB traffic will be rerouted back south at Zzyzx Road. Fire crews are estimating 3 hours to contain the fire. SB lanes are still open. pic.twitter.com/1Pjv0CoeCQ — CHP Barstow (@CHP_Barstow) July 14, 2025

All motorists heading north are being rerouted south at Zzyzx Road as fire crews estimate at least 3 hours before containment of the fire, according to CHP Barstow’s X post. All southbound lanes are open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

