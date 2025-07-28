Construction to start on parking garage at this popular Vegas destination

Alongside the new parking garage, the structure will include 10,000 square feet of retail space and public art installations.

When will temporarily removed I-15 HOV lanes near Strip return?

Renderings of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District Parking Garage (City of Las Vegas/KGA Architecture)

Renderings of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District Parking Garage (City of Las Vegas/KGA Architecture)

Renderings of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District Parking Garage (City of Las Vegas/KGA Architecture)

Renderings of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District Parking Garage (City of Las Vegas/KGA Architecture)

Construction is set to begin on a new parking garage in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Construction on the new $25 million, 500-space, five-story 18b Las Vegas Arts District Parking Garage will start on Wednesday. It will be located at the former surface lot site at 201 E. Utah Ave.

A groundbreaking for the new garage with be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday with Mayor Shelley Berkley and Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz to signal the start of work.

Alongside the new parking garage, the structure will include 10,000 square feet of retail space and public art installations.

The contractor for the project is Whiting-Turner with funding provided by the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Redevelopment Agency.

During construction, the city of Las Vegas has directed traffic toward alternative off-street parking locations south of Charleston Boulevard.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.