Coroner ID’s 4 motorcyclists killed in separate Las Vegas Valley crashes within 24 hours

Blunt injuries were a factor in all four motorcyclist fatalities over the weekend, according to the coroner’s office.

Four motorcyclists who died in separate traffic crashes across the Las Vegas Valley were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Monday.

Aaron McRory, 47, and James Leamy Jr., 21, were both operating motorcycles when they died Friday in isolated crashes in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office. One day later, Adam Sallin, 24, of Thousand Oaks, California, and Mark Leipziger, 65, of Las Vegas, died in different Las Vegas crashes Saturday, the coroner said.

Blunt injuries were a factor in all four motorcyclist fatalities over the weekend, according to the coroner’s office. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in any of the crashes, according to preliminary statements made by the Metropolitan Police Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

In a statement on Monday, Metro, the state’s largest police department, reminded motorists to be aware of their surroundings and for motorcycles to remain visible and to “ride defensively.”

Metro added it plans in the coming days to place a greater emphasis on roadway safety through increased education efforts but did not offer specifics.

“As a community, we have a shared responsibility to slow down, avoid distractions, and do our part,” Metro said in an emailed statement. “LVMPD continued to target dangerous and irresponsible driving behaviors through joint enforcement efforts.”

The deaths come amid a report published Dec. 8 by the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety that found deadly motorcycle collisions are down in Clark County and across the state this year.

Through Nov. 30, an estimated 53 motorcyclists are believed to have died this year in Clark County, a 10 percent decrease from the same period in 2024, according to the report. Statewide motorcycle fatalities are down 6.3 percent, to 74 this year from 79 in 2024.

North Las Vegas family seeking funeral expenses

The man who was identified as McRory died after he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center following a crash involving a truck in the 5900 block of Boulder Highway, between Tropicana Avenue and Russell Road, Metro said Friday.

Metro Lt. Steve Skenandore said officers were called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and learned that a 1997 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Boulder Highway when the driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 attempted to turn from a storage lane adjacent to the outside northbound travel lane, crossing into the motorcycle’s path and causing a collision.

Leamy, meanwhile, died miles away at a different crash several hours later Friday, according to the coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas police said in a release that officers Friday reported to a crash just after 6 p.m. near Cheyenne Avenue and Belmont Street, and that arriving officers found an unresponsive motorcyclist later identified as Leamy.

North Las Vegas investigators said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne when it collided with the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Spark that had completed a U-turn and was also traveling eastbound, police said in a news release.

Speed was a factor, and the impact caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Leamy’s family is attempting to raise funeral costs and other expenses through a GoFundMe digital fundraiser, though attempts to reach organizers were unsuccessful Monday.

Las Vegas, California men killed in crashes Saturday

The crash that killed Sallin happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Oakley Boulevard and Western Avenue, Metro said in a news release.

Sallin died after a motorist in a 2023 Nissan Ariya making a left turn from westbound Oakey crashed into Sallin’s 2004 Yamaha 1100 motorcycle that was heading eastbound, according to the release. The man identified as Sallin died at the scene, police said.

Hours later, Metro said in a separate release on Saturday it also responded to a crash that killed a 65-year-old Las Vegas man who was identified on Monday as Leipziger.

Metro in their release said Leipziger “failed to negotiate” a turn while traveling in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road just before 4 p.m. Leipziger died at the scene after colliding into a U-Haul truck, police said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky. Review-Journal staff writer Spencer Levering contributed to this report.