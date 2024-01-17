County launches text message system for Super Bowl road issues

Clark County will send texts every Sunday announcing traffic impacts so motorists can plan for the week ahead.

Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the event less than a month away, motorists have a service to receive text alerts about Super Bowl-related traffic issues.

Clark County will be sending texts every Sunday announcing traffic impacts so they can plan for the week ahead. Other reminders and updates may be sent during the week as needed, according to a news release.

To get the text service, text SBLV to 31996.

Partial lane restrictions and road closures are beginning to occur around Allegiant Stadium. Some proposed closures are pending review and approval by Clark County’s Public Works Department. The proposed schedule is on the Super Bowl Host Committee’s website at lvsuperbowlhc.com/road-closures/. Updated information will be posted on the site in addition to details about transportation and parking for upcoming events.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 11, with a full week of events leading up to game day. Clark County also has Super Bowl-related information at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/SBLV.

Commuters are advised that several agencies have ongoing construction projects in the resort corridor area.

Because of the fluid nature of construction activity and traffic conditions, work schedules can change on short notice. Motorists should check navigation apps such as Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps for the latest real-time information as they head out. Additional information about various projects is available on these websites:

— Clark Public Works Projects: http://tinyurl.com/375cz4nw

— I-15 Tropicana Project: https://www.i15trop.com/

— Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission: https://gis.rtcsnv.com/seeingorange/

