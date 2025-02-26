73°F
County officials to mull amending e-bike code in light of reckless teen riders

A cyclist rides an e-bike on the I-215 West Beltway Trail near Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A student riding an e-dirt bike pops a wheelie on Coronado Center Drive near Coronado High Scho ...
A student riding an e-dirt bike pops a wheelie on Coronado Center Drive near Coronado High School Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A cyclist rides an e-bike on the I-215 West Beltway Trail near Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2025 - 2:03 pm
 

Clark County commissioners next week will consider the potential for changing how electronic bikes, motorcycles and scooters are regulated.

The use of the two-wheeled devices will be discussed at Tuesday’s commission meeting, as e-bikes have become an increasingly larger traffic safety issue in the Las Vegas Valley. The issues are mainly related to juveniles riding the high-powered e-dirt bikes, Commissioner Justin Jones previously told the Review-Journal.

Teens have been using the e-dirt bikes recklessly on valley roads, popping wheelies while riding on busy roads, darting in-and-out of traffic and have been damaging public parks while using them in areas where motorized vehicles are not allowed, according to area officials.

Jones has asked the board to discuss potentially amending county code tied to the use of electric motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and other similar devices on county property.

The Henderson Police Department also has had its own problems with the e-dirt bikes, seeing many of the same issues Clark County has.

The subject of teens and e-bikes has been the topic of meetings held in the Mountain’s Edge area in the southwest valley and in Henderson.

Last year 14 crashes involving e-bikes occurred in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area Command, which includes Southern Highlands and Mountain’s Edge.

Henderson police are fed up with dealing with how teens are disobeying the law and are now planning to impound e-dirt bikes when they encounter teens riding the vehicles. Previously police were stopping the children and giving them warnings and educating them about the use of e-bikes in the city.

Henderson Police Sgt. Richard Paul told the Review-Journal earlier this month. Henderson police officials hope having parents retrieve their children’s e-bikes will change they tune on how they are used, to avoid future issues.

With the item for Tuesday’s meeting not being an action item, the county will likely discuss what can be done to better regulate the use of the e-bikes and come back at a later meeting to vote on an action that would amend the county code relating to their use.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

