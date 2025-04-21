78°F
Crash, fuel spill shut down I-15 north of Las Vegas Valley

A Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2025 - 11:13 am
 

A crash that resulted in a fuel spill shut down Interstate 15 north of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning.

Clark County officials said they received reports at about 7:45 a.m. of a crash on 1-15 northbound at mile marker 106 near Bunkerville. First responders found a tanker-truck had collided with a disabled vehicle, resulting in a spill involving more than 1,000 gallons of fuel.

Officials say the Clark County Fire Department responded along with units from Mesquite and Moapa. Additional resources have been requested from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that travel on northbound I-15 at mile marker 106 is shut down due to the cleanup.

