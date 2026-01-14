53°F
Woman, 56, killed in crash while walking in west Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Bo ...
Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2026 - 2:29 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2026 - 8:31 pm

A 56-year-old Las Vegas woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a dump truck in the west valley.

The crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. at West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2020 Western Star dump truck was stopped at a red light on West Flamingo Road while the woman was standing on the northeast corner of Flamingo and South Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

When the walk signal for pedestrians turned to “walk,” the pedestrian began walking across Rainbow in the crosswalk. At the same time, the dump truck made a right turn and struck the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver remained at the scene and was not suspected of impairment, according to Metro.

The woman’s death was the sixth traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2026.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Social media manager Arlette Yousif contributed to this story.

