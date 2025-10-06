Crash involving school bus and ‘juvenile pedestrian’ in North Las Vegas

A crash involving a school bus and a juvenile pedestrian happened North Las Vegas around 3:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A crash involving a school bus and a juvenile pedestrian happened near Bradley Road and West Tropical Parkway around 3:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital due to injuries. No other injuries were reported, and impairment was not suspected, Metro stated.

Law enforcement asked motorists to avoid the area as it is closed for investigation.

