Crash involving school bus and ‘juvenile pedestrian’ in North Las Vegas

A Clark County School District bus in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las ...
A Clark County School District bus in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 4:56 pm
 

A crash involving a school bus and a juvenile pedestrian happened near Bradley Road and West Tropical Parkway around 3:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital due to injuries. No other injuries were reported, and impairment was not suspected, Metro stated.

Law enforcement asked motorists to avoid the area as it is closed for investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

