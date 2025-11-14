Crash on 215 Beltway ensnares Henderson commuters
A crash Friday morning on westbound 215 Southern Beltway has engulfed commuters as a “law-enforcement incident” is investigated.
The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on the 215 by Gibson Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.
All lanes are blocked. Expect delays and use other routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
