Crash on 215 Beltway ensnares Henderson commuters

A crash is investigated Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, on westbound 215 Southern Beltway at Gibson Road in Henderson. (RTC FASTCam)

A crash Friday morning on westbound 215 Southern Beltway has engulfed commuters as a “law-enforcement incident” is investigated.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on the 215 by Gibson Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

All lanes are blocked. Expect delays and use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.