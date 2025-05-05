Crash on I-15 leaves two children dead, another person airlifted to hospital

Two children are dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 100 and Carp Elgin Road involving multiple vehicles.

Troopers respond to a crash on I-15 near mile marker 100 on May 4, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Two children are dead after a crash northeast of Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol press release.

The crash on northbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 100 and Carp Elgin Road, involved multiple vehicles.

Troopers arrived at the 3:28 p.m. crash to find the two dead children and multiple other people injured. Another person was in critical condition and airlifted by Mercy Air, according to the release. The other four people who sustained injuries were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

As a result of the crash, troopers report that all northbound lanes near mile marker 100 are closed. Traffic is being diverted off the nearest exit until further notice. Troopers caution motorists who are traveling on Interstate 15 in the area to slow down.

Further information will be provided after the preliminary investigation, the release states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.