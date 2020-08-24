Crash on US Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas snarls traffic

A crash was causing major traffic delays on U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning, authorities said.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash happened at 6:49 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Traffic cameras showed traffic slowed significantly in the area, with vehicles backed up for miles. Two lanes of the highway were blocked, officials said, and motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

