Traffic

Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 7:00 pm
 
Updated January 1, 2024 - 7:46 pm
Heavy traffic in Interstate 15 at Primm, Calif., shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. A crash five miles into California is causing a backup of more than a dozen miles. (RTC camera)

An accident near Yates Well Road some five miles into California is slowing Interstate 15 traffic on the first day of 2024.

The crash was about 1.5 miles west of Yates Well Road and was slowing traffic to about 5-10 mph for about a 14-mile stretch on southbound I-15 as of 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Traffic was flowing 75 to 80 mph into Primm, typically the slow area for the thousands of California-bound visitors after they leave Las Vegas on a holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

