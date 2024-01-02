Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic

An accident near Yates Well Road some five miles into California is slowing Interstate 15 traffic late on the first day of 2024.

Heavy traffic in Interstate 15 at Primm, Calif., shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. A crash five miles into California is causing a backup of more than a dozen miles. (RTC camera)

The crash was about 1.5 miles west of Yates Well Road and was slowing traffic to about 5-10 mph for about a 14-mile stretch on southbound I-15 as of 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Traffic was flowing 75 to 80 mph into Primm, typically the slow area for the thousands of California-bound visitors after they leave Las Vegas on a holiday weekend.

