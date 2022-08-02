Critical-injury crash closes east Las Vegas thoroughfare

Las Vegas police said a single vehicle crashed on Washington Avenue near Pecos Road at 5:24 a.m. An occupant suffered life-threatening injuries.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An eastern Las Vegas thoroughfare was closed Tuesday morning because of a critical-injury crash.

Las Vegas police said a single vehicle crashed on Washington Avenue near Pecos Road at 5:24 a.m. An occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A sedan was observed with significant damage at the scene. It appeared it had gone off the road and crashed into a wall.

Las Vegas police said detectives responsible for investigating fatal crashes were responding to the scene.

Washington was closed in both directions between Mojave Road and Pecos.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

