Critical injury crash closes intersection of Tropicana and Nellis

An adult driver was taken to an area hospital with a head injury that was described as life threatening after the 5:43 a.m. crash, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash that happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical-injury crash that closed an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday morning.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. An adult driver was taken to an area hospital with a head injury that was described as life threatening.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“The entire intersection will be closed down in all directions,” Gordon said in a text, adding that police Fatal Traffic Detail investigators were responding to the scene.

