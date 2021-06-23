91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Traffic

Critical injury crash closes intersection of Tropicana and Nellis

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2021 - 8:02 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a crash that happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at ...
Las Vegas police investigate a crash that happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical-injury crash that closed an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday morning.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. An adult driver was taken to an area hospital with a head injury that was described as life threatening.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“The entire intersection will be closed down in all directions,” Gordon said in a text, adding that police Fatal Traffic Detail investigators were responding to the scene.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
2
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
3
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
4
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
5
Rare real estate project taking shape in central Las Vegas
Rare real estate project taking shape in central Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two tra ...
Long-term lane closures coming to US 95 near downtown
By / RJ

The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two travel lanes in each direction starting Sunday for southbound traffic and June 29 for northbound through Dec. 2022.