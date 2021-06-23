Critical injury crash closes intersection of Tropicana and Nellis
An adult driver was taken to an area hospital with a head injury that was described as life threatening after the 5:43 a.m. crash, Las Vegas police said.
Las Vegas police are investigating a critical-injury crash that closed an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday morning.
Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. An adult driver was taken to an area hospital with a head injury that was described as life threatening.
Additional details were not immediately available.
“The entire intersection will be closed down in all directions,” Gordon said in a text, adding that police Fatal Traffic Detail investigators were responding to the scene.
