Dangerous Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close

Sloan Lane at Las Vegas Boulevard will permanently shut to traffic Nov. 19, due to the intersection becoming a dangerous spot for motorists in the valley.

A dangerous Las Vegas Boulevard intersection in North Las Vegas will close to traffic later this month.

Sloan Lane at Las Vegas Boulevard will permanently shut to traffic Nov. 19, due to the intersection becoming a dangerous spot for motorists in the valley, Nellis Air Force Base announced Monday via Twitter.

“Rapid growth in the area has become increasingly unsafe with the most recent tragedy occurring on Sept. 23,” Nellis’ tweet read. “The safety of the Nellis populace and its neighbors is paramount.”

The tragedy mentioned by Nellis was a double fatal crash that occurred at the intersection. A Toyota was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard as a flatbed semi-truck was heading south. The driver of a Toyota made a left turn in front of the truck at Sloan and the two vehicles collided, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The truck continued south and struck a wall attached to Nellis Air Force Base head on. The two drivers died as a result of the crash.

A short stretch of Sloan leading to Las Vegas Boulevard will be blocked by concrete barriers, according to a map provided by Nellis. Solar lights, reflective tape and signage will also be in place to alert drivers of the closure.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly after the closure goes into place.

Recommended detours include Tropical Parkway to Sloan, then Sloan to Mt. Hood Street, continuing to Las Vegas Boulevard, or Tropical Parkway to Hollywood Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard.

