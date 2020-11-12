Daytime 215 Beltway work to impact traffic for 2 weeks

Motorists in the Summerlin area can expect travel delays on portions of the 215 Beltway over the next two weeks.

(Getty Images)

Daytime resurfacing work on the 215 between Tropicana Avenue and Charleston Boulevard kicked off Thursday and is expected to last until Nov. 24, according to Erik Pappa, Clark County spokesman.

Work is slated to take place as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the hours dependent on the temperature, Pappa said. Saturday paving operations are also possible during the two weeks.

The recent drop in temperatures doesn’t allow the work to occur overnight when traffic volume is lower as it needs to be at least 50 degrees in order for the pavement to settle correctly.

This portion of the 215 Beltway sees 108,000 vehicles travel on it per day, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The work is part of a widening project on the stretch of the 215 that is slated to wrap up by the end of the year. The resurfacing is being done with UTACS pavement, a thin asphalt concrete that lowers traffic noise.

“During paving operations the beltway will be down to two lanes on the section that is being paved,” Pappa said. “The contractor will start paving the northbound lanes and will then move to the southbound side, assuming temperatures hold for the next two weeks.”

