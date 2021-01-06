Daytime weekend closure of US 95/I-15 connector ramp planned

A daytime closure of a Spaghetti Bowl connector ramp this weekend will impact traffic near downtown.

Nevada Department of Transportation tests a new Active Traffic Management sign on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Valley View Boulevard approaching the Spaghetti Bowl in this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 southbound connector ramp will shut to traffic between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The closure is needed for crews to replace a damaged crash impact attenuator.

Additional ramp closures associated with the road work are as followed:

-U.S. 95 southbound collector-distributor road starting at Decatur Boulevard will be closed to thru highway traffic during the closure time. The Decatur and Valley View boulevard exits will remain open.

-The Valley View onramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed.

-The U.S. 95 southbound offramps to south Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed.

Traffic on U.S. 95 mainline will remain open, as will the high occupancy vehicle flyover from U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 southbound. The Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to I-15 will also remain open.

Drivers will need to exit U.S. 95 southbound before the planned closure section or after the Spaghetti Bowl to navigate their way to I-15.

NDOT said in a statement that “traffic engineers met and calculated that the single-lane HOV flyover ramp would not be able to carry all of the HOV traffic and the diverted primary ramp traffic. As such, it’s not a viable alternative detour route.”

