Dead North Las Vegas man believed to have jumped from moving vehicle

A North Las Vegas man who was found gravely wounded in a west Las Vegas intersection early Thursday is believed to have jumped from a moving pickup, police said.

Traffic was delayed near Durango and Russell roads in the southwest valley early Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, because of a man found dead in the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Russell Road, Las Vegas police said. (RTC Fast camera)

Las Vegas police Lt. Greg Phenis said police were called at 12:48 a.m. to the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Russell Road for a 34-year-old man lying in the roadway.

“Officers arrived, summoned medical assistance, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Phenis said.

Police later said the man was a passenger in a 2017 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling eastbound on Russell Road when he jumped out of the vehicle near Buffalo. Officers were attempting to determine why the man jumped.

The driver of the pickup, Raymond Samante, 33, of North Las Vegas, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. Samante was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, police said in a news release.

The death is the 69th traffic-related fatality in Metropolitan police jurisdiction this year.

