Debris on roadway causing northbound I-15 delays

Debris on northbound Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue is causing an extended backup for commuters Thursday morning.

(NDOT FASTCam)

(NDOT FASTCam)

(NDOT FASTCam)

(NDOT FASTCam)

Debris on northbound Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue is causing an extended backup for commuters late Thursday morning.

The debris along the left shoulder was reported just before 11 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.