Delays on I-15 at California-Nevada border after crashes

Crashes on Interstate 15 near the California border on Sunday caused significant delays through the evening.

(Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

(Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Crashes on Interstate 15 near the California border on Sunday caused significant delays through the evening.

Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

A fatal crash on northbound I-15 north of Primm likely contributed to the backup. The crash was first reported about 10:45 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol. A man who had gotten out of a car on the southbound side to pick up belongings on the northbound side was struck and killed by an SUV.

At about 6:40 p.m., traffic was still at a crawl after a two-car crash in the southbound lanes near Primm.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said two people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, and a third was airlifted in critical condition.

Only one lane of southbound traffic was open as of 8:10 p.m., Wellman said. Highway Patrol in a tweet advised drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect major delays.

Nearly a month ago, on a non-holiday weekend, traffic clogged the interstate south of Las Vegas.

Traffic volume was slow at the border during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but the volume has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.