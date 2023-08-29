93°F
Traffic

Driver killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 7:53 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2023 - 8:47 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died Monday night after a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a Las Vegas police officer’s vehicle.

At around 6:20 p.m. a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was at a red light on Boulder Highway. When the light turned green, the officer drove southbound while the driver of a sedan heading west on East Flamingo Road ran a red light and crashed into the driver side of the police vehicle, according to Lt. Charles Jenkins.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died, Jenkins said. The officer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, the Flamingo and Boulder intersection was closed in all directions.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

