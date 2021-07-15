85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

Driver killed in crash near McCarran airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Updated July 15, 2021 - 8:28 am
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating A fatal crash at McCarran International Air ...
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating A fatal crash at McCarran International Airport at the intersection of Flight Path Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at McCarran International Air ...
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at McCarran International Airport at the intersection of Flight Path Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A fatal crash at McCarran International Airport early Thursday was expected to have only a mode ...
A fatal crash at McCarran International Airport early Thursday was expected to have only a modest impact on traffic headed to Terminal 3. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash at McCarran International Airport early Thursday had a modest impact on traffic headed to Terminal 3.

Las Vegas police Lt. Noe Esparza said police responded to a report of a pickup truck striking a sign at the intersection of Flight Path Avenue and Paradise Road. A pickup was observed smashed into the sign at the intersection at 6:15 a.m.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” Esparza said. “Flight Path Avenue lanes are closed from east to west at Paradise Road.”

McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel said an alternate traffic route for those who access Terminal 3 through the intersection was established. All roadways in the area were reopened by 8 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
2
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
3
Laughlin hotel-casino is up for sale
Laughlin hotel-casino is up for sale
4
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
5
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST