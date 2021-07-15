Driver killed in crash near McCarran airport

A fatal crash at McCarran International Airport early Thursday had a modest impact on traffic headed to Terminal 3.

Las Vegas police Lt. Noe Esparza said police responded to a report of a pickup truck striking a sign at the intersection of Flight Path Avenue and Paradise Road. A pickup was observed smashed into the sign at the intersection at 6:15 a.m.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” Esparza said. “Flight Path Avenue lanes are closed from east to west at Paradise Road.”

McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel said an alternate traffic route for those who access Terminal 3 through the intersection was established. All roadways in the area were reopened by 8 a.m.

