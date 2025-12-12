Drivers beware: F1 temporary bridge removal to lead to weeklong closure of major intersection

The annual removal of the temporary Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo Road bridge will kick off this weekend, leading to major traffic implications near the resort corridor.

Removal will be starting soon for the temporary Flamingo Bridge erected over South Koval Lane for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The full weeklong closure of the busy intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane just east of the Strip, will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and run through 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s traffic schedule.

Those who routinely use Flamingo for east-west travel will have to seek out alternative routes while the intersection is closed. Some alternative east-west routes include Tropicana Avenue, Harmon and Sands Avenues.

The one lane in each direction bride allows for vital traffic to in and out of the resort corridor during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekends, when the 3.8-mile street circuit, mainly including portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval, Harmon and Sands, is in use.

During the inaugural Grand Prix in 2023, the bridge was larger, featuring two lanes in each direction. F1 and area officials moved to reduce the bridge’s footprint starting in 2024.

Aside from the dismantling of the Flamingo bridge, crews will also be removing track lighting next week on Koval. Two lanes will be closed on Koval between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday-Friday.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is signed to take place the weekend before Thanksgiving on the same 3.8-mile track through at least 2027. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and F1 are in the early stages of looking to further extend the race. The hope is to sign a new deal for between five and 10 years in length, that would kick in after 2027.

