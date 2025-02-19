Drivers beware: Runners to take over Strip, downtown Las Vegas this weekend

Thousands of runners will take to the Strip and parts of downtown this weekend to participate in the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

Alice Wright runs past the finish line after coming in first in the women’s half marathon during the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Thousands of runners will take to the Strip and parts of downtown this weekend to take part in the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

The weekend features three races, the 5K on Saturday downtown and the 10K and half-marathon slated for Sunday on the Strip, between Russell Road and downtown.

To accommodate the races, there will be various closures up-and-down Las Vegas Boulevard and on roads downtown.

Here’s a list of closures broken down by the day and hours they will be in effect.

Saturday

The 5K race downtown begins at 5 p.m. at the start planned for Bridger Avenue and Fourth Street. Road closures for the race begin at 8 a.m., with all roads scheduled to reopen by 11 p.m.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will serve as the hub of race day activity Saturday, with various road closures planned surrounding the outdoor venue. The start line of the race is located at Bridger and Fourth Street, with the finish line planned for Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

During the race there will be rolling road closures will occur on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Fremont Street, Maryland Parkway and Bridger, Carson and Garces avenues.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut to traffic between Ogden and Bridger avenues between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The boulevard also will be closed between Bridger and Ho0ver avenues between 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for the southbound lanes and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the northbound lanes.

Sunday

The 10K race and half-marathon begin at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The following closures will be in place on Sunday with temporary staging for the start and finish line staging areas:

Between 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Park and Tropicana avenues and Park Avenue will be closed.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue will be closed. A single Las Vegas Boulevard southbound access lane will be open to Aria from the right turn lane from Harmon eastbound to Park Avenue westbound.

The half-marathon, which is 13.1 miles, and the 10K are being held on Las Vegas Boulevard between Russell Road and Carson Avenue downtown.

Road closures tied to the two races are staggered and feature varying time frames.

Here’s a list detailing the closures:

Between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Closures will occur on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Tropicana and Sunset Road; Russell eastbound between Frank Sinatra Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard; Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Russell and Park Avenue.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound will be closed between St. Louis Avenue/Main Street and Carson Avenue; Bridger Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Seventh Street; Seventh Street between Bridger and Carson; and Carson between Las Vegas Boulevard and and Seventh.

Between 2:30 and 10 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Sahara Avenue and St. Louis Avenue/Main Street will be closed.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Carson and Sahara will be closed.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Both directions of Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara will be closed.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Park and Flamingo; Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Flamingo and Spring Mountain; and Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Spring Mountain and Flamingo will be closed.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Sunset and Russell will be closed.

Interstate 15 ramp closures:

Between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: I-15 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Spring Mountain Road; I-15 southbound ramp to Sahara Avenue eastbound; I-15 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Charleston eastbound will be closed. Motorists will still be able to access Charleston westbound from both I-15 ramps.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.: I-15 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Flamingo eastbound; I-15 northbound to Harmon eastbound; and I-15 north and southbound to Flamingo eastbound.

