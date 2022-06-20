Drivers should plan for delays for Terry police procession

Motorists can expect delays Monday morning for a police procession that will escort the body of Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry.

Officers leave a public viewing for Metro Det. Justin Terry at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary who died in a construction accident on U.S. 95 last week on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Detective Justin Terry (Metropolitan Police Department)

More officers arrive during a public viewing for Metro Det. Justin Terry at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary who died in a construction accident on U.S. 95 last week on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officers leave a public viewing for Metro Det. Justin Terry at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary who died in a construction accident on U.S. 95 last week on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Motorists can expect delays Monday morning for a police procession that will escort the body of Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry.

Terry was killed June 10 in a bizarre crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley.

Police will accompany Terry and his family beginning at 8:30 a.m. from Palm Downtown Mortuary on North Main Street to Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, where a memorial service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

The procession’s route will be as follows:

• Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street.

• South on Main Street.

• West on Washington Avenue.

• South on Interstate 15.

• Exit east on Sahara Avenue.

• South on Las Vegas Boulevard.

• East on I-215.

• North on U.S. 95.

• Exit east on Russell Road to Central Christian Church.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays in and around the procession route and the church until approximately 9:30 a.m.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.