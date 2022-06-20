Drivers should plan for delays for Terry police procession
Motorists can expect delays Monday morning for a police procession that will escort the body of Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry.
Terry was killed June 10 in a bizarre crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley.
Police will accompany Terry and his family beginning at 8:30 a.m. from Palm Downtown Mortuary on North Main Street to Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, where a memorial service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
The procession’s route will be as follows:
• Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street.
• South on Main Street.
• West on Washington Avenue.
• South on Interstate 15.
• Exit east on Sahara Avenue.
• South on Las Vegas Boulevard.
• East on I-215.
• North on U.S. 95.
• Exit east on Russell Road to Central Christian Church.
Motorists should anticipate traffic delays in and around the procession route and the church until approximately 9:30 a.m.
