Drivers, watch out: I-515 to see overnight closures this week

Traveling I-515 this week? Get ready to see lots of orange barrels.

Several lanes will be closed overnight on Interstate 515 for road work, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Monday.

Roads will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday as crews work on pavement resurfacing and lane stripping, NDOT said. The construction is part of the 515 Wyoming to Sunset improvement project that kicked off in March last year.

Other work planned for the project include new signage, upgraded lighting and drainage improvements, among other goals. The project is expected to wrap up this summer.

Lane reductions include:

Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

— Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between N. Stephanie Street and Sunset Road

— Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road

— Northbound I-515 off/onramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road offramp closed

Tuesday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

— Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Flamingo Road and S. Nellis Boulevard

— Southbound I-515 off/onramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road onramp closed

— Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m.

— Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Flamingo Road and S. Nellis Boulevard

— Southbound I-515 off/onramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road onramp closed

— Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road

— Northbound I-515 off/onramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road offramp closed

Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

— Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and N. Stephanie Street

— Southbound I-515 off/onramps at Russell Road closed

Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 22 at 5 a.m.

— Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between N. Stephanie Street and Sunset Road

— Southbound I-515 off/onramps at Galleria Drive closed

For more information about the project, visit nv515.com.

