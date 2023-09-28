74°F
Traffic

Driving on I-15 soon? Get ready for more closure chaos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 
Harmon Avenue bridge is seen as construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue ...
Harmon Avenue bridge is seen as construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue, as part of the $305 million Interstate 15-Tropicana interchange project, on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

More traffic disruptions are scheduled for Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue.

I-15 northbound at Tropicana will be restricted to four lanes through December as work on the multiyear $305 million I-15-Tropicana project continues, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday. The lane restriction is needed for crews to finish work on the Harmon Avenue half interchange. NDOT originally hoped that interchange would be done in time to be used for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but that work is now expected to take longer to complete.

I-15 southbound will be fully closed to traffic between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Oct. 5 to allow for the installation of girders on the Tropicana bridge. Drivers on I-15 southbound will be detoured off the freeway at Flamingo Road.

Additionally, Frank Sinatra Drive between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly Sunday through Oct. 5. The lane restrictions are required for electrical conduits to be installed.

Then between Oct. 7 and Oct. 20 the same stretch of Frank Sinatra will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24 hours per day. This longer term lane restriction is required for abutment demolition and for the construction of a pedestrian pathway.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

