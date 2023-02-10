‘Dropicana’ demolition: 3-day closure in 19 seconds

The Nevada Department of Transportation released a video showing crews working on Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue while it was closed last month.

Time lapse video of the north half of the Tropicana Ave. bridge being demolished over I-15 in January 2023. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Interstate 15 reopens Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after being shut down over the weekend between Flamingo and Russell roads in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction crews work on Interstate 15 as the northern half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15 is demolished in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you survived the full closure of Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue last month, you’ve earned the right to see this.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted a time-lapse video Thursday showing construction crews demolishing the northern half of the Tropicana bridge over I-15 during the last weekend of January.

Check out this time lapse video of the north half of the Tropicana Ave bridge being demolished over I-15 in January. The efficiency and coordination of the work crews is truly amazing to watch 🚧💥 #Dropicana #DropItLikeItsTrop #NDOT https://t.co/E4lSMZ6EQD pic.twitter.com/WAW7gVEiRx — i15Trop (@i15trop) February 9, 2023

The demolition was part of the $305 million “Dropicana” project to enhance traffic flow at the I-15/Tropicana interchange and improve access to the resort corridor. Work on the project is expected to be finished by early 2025.

NDOT says I-15 will be shut down again in the fall for work on the southern half of the Tropicana bridge.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.