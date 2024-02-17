Dropicana road closures — MAP

ROAD CLOSURES

Tropicana Avenue will be closed between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York through 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

All I-15-Tropicana freeway ramps will also be closed during the work, and I-15 will be shut down to traffic in both directions over the weekend.

The freeway closure is set from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 between Flamingo and Russell Roads.

See the map below for details.