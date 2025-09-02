DUI arrest numbers revealed for Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas

A DUI Super Blitz during the Labor Day weekend resulted in 50 arrests, including 42 for driving under the influence.

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on social media that it conducted the blitz with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Boulder City Police Department.

NEW: DUI SUPER BLITZ RESULTS Officers from every Area Command, @LVMPD_Traffic, and our @lvmpd_dispatch, joined with Boulder City Police Department, and @NVStatePolice, to keep you safe on the roads. Over the holiday weekend, a DUI SUPER Blitz was conducted and achieved the… pic.twitter.com/mWizRkU28n — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 2, 2025

A total of 955 traffic stops were recorded, and 631 citations were issued.

“Remember, lives are in the balance, and one life lost is too many,” Metro wrote on its post. “DON’T DRIVE IMPAIRED!”

