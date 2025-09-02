88°F
DUI arrest numbers revealed for Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 9:00 am
 

A DUI Super Blitz during the Labor Day weekend resulted in 50 arrests, including 42 for driving under the influence.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on social media that it conducted the blitz with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Boulder City Police Department.

A total of 955 traffic stops were recorded, and 631 citations were issued.

“Remember, lives are in the balance, and one life lost is too many,” Metro wrote on its post. “DON’T DRIVE IMPAIRED!”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

