East Las Vegas crash leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2023 - 10:38 pm
 

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in east Las Vegas Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road just before 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said in a text message.

Police found one person unresponsive at the scene, and Ibarra said they were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

