Traffic

East valley crash leaves motorcyclist dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 5:56 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. in the 3200 block of Tropicana Avenue. A vehicle heading westbound on Tropicana, near Pecos Road, turned in front of a motorcycle that was heading east, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said the rider was taken to the hospital where they died. Traffic was closed in both directions on Tropicana from Pecos to McLeod Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

