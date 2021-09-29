Eastern to close in both directions for 10 days at US 95

Eastern at U.S. Highway 95 will shut to traffic starting at 10 p.m. Sunday and won’t reopen until 10 p.m. Oct. 13, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

A portion of Eastern Avenue is set to close in both directions for 10 days starting Sunday night.

Eastern at U.S. Highway 95 will shut to traffic starting at 10 p.m. Sunday and won’t reopen until 10 p.m. Oct. 13, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The multiple day closure is needed for crews to demolish half of the Eastern bridge, as part of a $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project.

Ahead of the Eastern closure crews will be conducting pre-work in the following areas for the remainder of the week:

Wednesday night-Thursday morning

U.S. 95 southbound on-ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard and the U.S. 95 southbound off-ramp to Eastern will be closed between 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday-Thursday morning

U.S. 95 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 15 and Eastern between 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Friday

Southbound Eastern will be down to one lane under U.S. 95 from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.

The viaduct rehab project is planned to wrap up in mid-2022.

