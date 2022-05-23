77°F
EDC ending leads to major traffic delays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2022 - 6:46 am
 
Updated May 23, 2022 - 7:57 am
Heavy traffic is seen on southbound I-15 between Cheyenne and Carey avenues on Monday, May 23 a ...
Heavy traffic is seen on southbound I-15 between Cheyenne and Carey avenues on Monday, May 23 at Electric Daisy Carnival attendees leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (RTC)

Traffic delays were reported on Las Vegas Valley thoroughfares Monday morning as attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival departed the festival.

As of 6 a.m. backups were reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the northern valley. Traffic was also slowgoing on Interstate 15, especially in the southbound lanes. The Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road exits of U.S. Highway 95 were expected to back up as well.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned commuters, especially on I-15, to “expect heavy traffic” at 5:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

