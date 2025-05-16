EDC traffic to bring the noise on Las Vegas Valley roads

Heavy traffic is expected as the anticipated 175,000 fans shuffle to and from EDC each day this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Heavy traffic is seen near Cheyanne Avenue on Interstate 15 southbound after the Electric Daisy Carnival festivities wind down early Monday morning on May 20, 2024 in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic is expected as the anticipated 175,000 fans shuffle to and from the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) each day this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is altering traffic patterns near the speedway to help direct the fans traveling to the music festival taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. each night and running through 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

The traffic restrictions near the speedway will begin at 1 p.m. Friday and run through 10 a.m. Monday on Interstate 15, Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road, NDOT announced Thursday.

Traffic restrictions can be expected at:

— I-15 and Exit 52 (215 Beltway), Exit 54 Speedway and Hollywood boulevards, and Exit 58 (Apex).

— Las Vegas Boulevard between Nellis Boulevard and Exit 58 (Apex).

— Craig between Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Heavy traffic is expected throughout the weekend, especially on I-15, Interstate 11, formerly known as U.S. Highway 95, near the Spaghetti Bowl downtown, the 215 near I-15 and on North Las Vegas Boulevard.

The heaviest traffic is expected to occur between 2 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. each day.

“These traffic changes can be especially challenging on Monday morning, as the conclusion of EDC’s three-night festival coincides with the typical morning commute,” NODT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in a statement.

NDOT recommends EDC attendees check the festival’s website for the latest information on directions, parking, and shuttles.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.