Elderly pedestrian critically injured in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

A 78-year-old Las Vegas woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on Somerset Hills Avenue at Biagi Street, near West Cactus Avenue and Southern Highlands Parkway, according to Las Vegas police.

Investigators say a 2017 Audi A4 was southbound on Biagi and making an eastbound left turn onto Somerset Hills. The woman was crossing Somerset Hills in an implied crosswalk when she was struck.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma center. The driver of the Audi remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation, and did not exhibit indicators of impairment, police said.

This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

