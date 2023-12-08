Expect traffic delays around trooper funeral procession, Biden visit

Two major events are going to snarl traffic in Las Vegas Friday.

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A funeral procession that begins at 9:30 a.m. will honor one of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed by a hit-and-run driver late last month.

The service for trooper Alberto Felix is scheduled to leave Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., travel north on U.S. Highway 95, south on Interstate 15, exiting on east Sahara Avenue before turning south onto Las Vegas Boulevard. The procession then moves to the eastbound 215 Beltway and turning back onto U.S. 95 north and exiting at East Russell Road. A memorial service at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Dr. in Henderson, is set for 10:30 a.m.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden is expected to arrive at Harry Reid International Airport to make an announcement regarding $3 billion in federal funds to go toward Brightline West’s planned $12 billion Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail system. Presidential visits often cause traffic delays.