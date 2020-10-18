Expect traffic delays on I-15 heading to California
It’s a weekly occurrence on the Southern Nevada roads.
It’s Sunday, and commuters are filling the roads back to California.
Traffic was backed up for 10 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
10/18/2020 1:08 PM
Heavy Traffic
I-15 South to California
10 Mile Back-Up
Expect Long Delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 18, 2020
It’s a weekly occurrence on the Southern Nevada roads similar to bad beats in the Las Vegas sportsbooks.
