87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Traffic

Expect traffic delays on I-15 heading to California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2020 - 1:38 pm
 

It’s Sunday, and commuters are filling the roads back to California.

Traffic was backed up for 10 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

It’s a weekly occurrence on the Southern Nevada roads similar to bad beats in the Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
2
Trump attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump attends church service in Las Vegas
3
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
4
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
5
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST