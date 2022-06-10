Fallen construction equipment closes part of US 95

A portion of southbound U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in the northwest valley Friday morning because of fallen construction equipment.

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in the northwest valley Friday, June 10, 2022, because of fallen construction equipment. (NDOT FASTCam)

A portion of southbound U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in the northwest valley Friday morning because of fallen construction equipment that led to a fatality.

The closure is between Centennial Center Boulevard and the 215/Northern Beltway, according to the Total Traffic Twitter account.

Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said the fallen construction equipment led to what appears to be a traffic fatality. He did not have further information.

The Nevada Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment.

FREEWAY CLOSED – ACCIDENT & FALLEN CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT in #LasVegas on US-95 SB between Centennial Ctr Blvd and CO-215(Northern) Beltway/ Exit 91 #VegasTraffic https://t.co/5rmaMyUrq6 — TTN Las Vegas (@TotalTrafficLV) June 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

