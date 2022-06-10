Fallen construction equipment closes part of US 95
A portion of southbound U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in the northwest valley Friday morning because of fallen construction equipment.
A portion of southbound U.S. Highway 95 is shut down in the northwest valley Friday morning because of fallen construction equipment that led to a fatality.
The closure is between Centennial Center Boulevard and the 215/Northern Beltway, according to the Total Traffic Twitter account.
Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said the fallen construction equipment led to what appears to be a traffic fatality. He did not have further information.
The Nevada Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment.
FREEWAY CLOSED – ACCIDENT & FALLEN CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT in #LasVegas on US-95 SB between Centennial Ctr Blvd and CO-215(Northern) Beltway/ Exit 91 #VegasTraffic https://t.co/5rmaMyUrq6
— TTN Las Vegas (@TotalTrafficLV) June 10, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
