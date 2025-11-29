64°F
Fatal crash blocks all lanes on Tropicana Avenue

Lanes were still blocks on Tropicana Avenue as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. (Bryan Horwath/Las ...
Lanes were still blocks on Tropicana Avenue as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2025 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2025 - 12:17 pm

A fatal crash occurred early Saturday on Tropicana Avenue at Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. No further information was immediately available.

A social media post from the Nevada State Police said all lanes were closed at about 3:59 a.m.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the road was still closed.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com

.

