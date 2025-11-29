Fatal crash blocks all lanes on Tropicana Avenue

A fatal crash occured early Saturday morning on Tropicana Avenue at Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lanes were still blocks on Tropicana Avenue as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash occurred early Saturday on Tropicana Avenue at Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. No further information was immediately available.

A social media post from the Nevada State Police said all lanes were closed at about 3:59 a.m.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the road was still closed.

