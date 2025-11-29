Fatal crash blocks all lanes on Tropicana Avenue
A fatal crash occurred early Saturday on Tropicana Avenue at Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. No further information was immediately available.
A social media post from the Nevada State Police said all lanes were closed at about 3:59 a.m.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the road was still closed.
