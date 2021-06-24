87°F
Traffic

Fatal accident snarls traffic on US-95 in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 8:26 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in Henderson.

The rollover crash happened at the northbound U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Horizon Ridge Parkway, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet posted about 7:50 a.m.

The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The ramp was closed Thursday morning, and the Highway Patrol warned drivers to expect major delays in the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST
The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two tra ...
Long-term lane closures coming to US 95 near downtown
By / RJ

The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two travel lanes in each direction starting Sunday for southbound traffic and June 29 for northbound through Dec. 2022.