Fatal accident snarls traffic on US-95 in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in Henderson.

The rollover crash happened at the northbound U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Horizon Ridge Parkway, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet posted about 7:50 a.m.

The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The ramp was closed Thursday morning, and the Highway Patrol warned drivers to expect major delays in the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

